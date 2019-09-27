To weigh on risk later?: What's this whistleblower complaint all about?

The potential to weighing on risk









I thought this would have blown over by now, but it is still lingering as a risk at the moment. In case you have missed it, what's this whistle blower complaint all about?

The basic facts from the BBC:





The whistleblower's complaint accuses Mr Trump of "using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the US 2020 election".

The now unclassified document characterises the president's conduct as a "serious or flagrant problem, abuse, or violation of law".

The alleged violation concerns President Trump asking his Ukrainian counterpart on 25 July to investigate unfounded allegations against Mr Biden. The whistleblower says in the complaint that they had learned from several sources that senior White House officials had intervened to "lock down" all records of the call, particularly an official word-for-word transcript.

My hunch is that this could turn into a risk off sentiment mover later, as it just doesn't seem to want to go away. Could be wrong, I know, but just watch out for it.



