While the downside risk for EUR has eased there is a big test for it ahead

A heads up to the EU Leader's Summit in Brussels coming up, markets will be keenly focused on the EU Recovery Fund discussions.



Via MUFG, in brief:

downside risks for the euro continue to ease

continuation of ECB support for the economic recovery and for the euro-zone debt markets is important for improving confidence in euro-zone assets and the euro

next key test for the euro will be next week's EU Leader's Summit on 17th and 18th July in Brussels

discussions will focus on the EU Recovery Fund

ICYMI, the EU Recovery Fund

financing totalling up to EUR750 bn, split between grants of EUR500 billion and loans of EUR250 billion

Netherlands, Austria Denmark and Sweden want to reduce the amount of funds distributed as grants







