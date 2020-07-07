While the downside risk for EUR has eased there is a big test for it ahead
A heads up to the EU Leader's Summit in Brussels coming up, markets will be keenly focused on the EU Recovery Fund discussions.
Via MUFG, in brief:
- downside risks for the euro continue to ease
- continuation of ECB support for the economic recovery and for the euro-zone debt markets is important for improving confidence in euro-zone assets and the euro
- next key test for the euro will be next week's EU Leader's Summit on 17th and 18th July in Brussels
- discussions will focus on the EU Recovery Fund
---
ICYMI, the EU Recovery Fund
- financing totalling up to EUR750 bn, split between grants of EUR500 billion and loans of EUR250 billion
- Netherlands, Austria Denmark and Sweden want to reduce the amount of funds distributed as grants