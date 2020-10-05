White House blocking new FDA guidelines for emergency release of a coronavirus vaccine

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The White House and Food and Drug Administration are at aoods.

  • White House officials are blocking strict new federal guidelines for the emergency release of a coronavirus vaccine,
  • objecting to a provision that would almost certainly guarantee that no vaccine could be authorized before the election
  • Food and Drug Administration is seeking other avenues to ensure that vaccines meet the guidelines
The report is via the New York Times, the paper citing unnamed sources.

COVID-19 vaccine
