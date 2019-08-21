White House chief of staff Mulvaney acknowledges US facing a recession

Politico carries the piece on a worried Trump administration making preparations for a US economic recession.

White House officials are discussing a broader package of measures than previously disclosed

including a cut of an additional percentage point or two to the corporate tax rate

on top of a potential payroll tax cut

a move to index the capital gains rate to inflation

Politico cite comments from acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney:

Politico cite comments from acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney:

If the U.S. were to face a recession, it would be "moderate and short," Mulvaney told roughly 50 donors, according to an attendee.






















