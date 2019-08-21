White House chief of staff Mulvaney acknowledges US facing a recession

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Politico carries the piece on a worried Trump administration making preparations for a US economic recession.

White House officials are discussing a broader package of measures than previously disclosed
  • including a cut of an additional percentage point or two to the corporate tax rate
  • on top of a potential payroll tax cut
  • a move to index the capital gains rate to inflation
Politico cite comments from acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney:
  • If the U.S. were to face a recession, it would be "moderate and s, it would be "moderate and short," Mulvaney told roughly 50 donors, according to an attendee.





ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose