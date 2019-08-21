White House chief of staff Mulvaney acknowledges US facing a recession
Politico carries the piece on a worried Trump administration making preparations for a US economic recession.
White House officials are discussing a broader package of measures than previously disclosed
- including a cut of an additional percentage point or two to the corporate tax rate
- on top of a potential payroll tax cut
- a move to index the capital gains rate to inflation
Politico cite comments from acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney:
- If the U.S. were to face a recession, it would be "moderate and s, it would be "moderate and short," Mulvaney told roughly 50 donors, according to an attendee.