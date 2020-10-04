White House doctor says Trump fever-free, off supplemental oxygen

White House doctor seems carefully upbeat, from his statement:



Trump not yet out of the weeds but the team remains cautiously optimistic

Trump continues to do well, "having made substantial progress since diagnosis"

Trump remains fever free and off supplemental oxygen

Sean Conley, the White House physician, with the update. Let's hope Trump stays on the improve.

As a side note, it looks like someone has been reading the works of Robert Cialdini. He discussed the relevance of white coats in his book, Influence:





