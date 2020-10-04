White House doctor says Trump fever-free, off supplemental oxygen

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

White House doctor seems carefully upbeat, from his statement:

  • Trump not yet out of the weeds but the team remains cautiously optimistic
  • Trump continues to do well, "having made substantial progress since diagnosis"
  • Trump remains fever free and off supplemental oxygen
Sean Conley, the White House physician, with the update. Let's hope Trump stays on the improve. 
---
As a side note, it looks like someone has been reading the works of Robert Cialdini. He discussed the relevance of white coats in his book, Influence
White House doctor seems carefully upbeat, from his statement:
---
Scroll down the page for the chronological updates on Trump's recovery so far this weekend. 
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose