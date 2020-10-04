White House doctor says Trump fever-free, off supplemental oxygen
White House doctor seems carefully upbeat, from his statement:
- Trump not yet out of the weeds but the team remains cautiously optimistic
- Trump continues to do well, "having made substantial progress since diagnosis"
- Trump remains fever free and off supplemental oxygen
Sean Conley, the White House physician, with the update. Let's hope Trump stays on the improve.
---
As a side note, it looks like someone has been reading the works of Robert Cialdini. He discussed the relevance of white coats in his book, Influence:
---
Scroll down the page for the chronological updates on Trump's recovery so far this weekend.