White House says Democrats stimulus plan isn't serious

Says would be willing to look at a clear bill to help airline workers

The airline aid was to be included in the larger stimulus bill but this is a sign that hopes for stimulus spending are dying and that Republicans have moved onto Plan B. Airlines are in deep trouble and the plan that's been recently floated is for a $20B giveaway for them (not even a loan).





The comments are from the White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.





"Nancy Pelosi is not being serious. If she is becomes serious than we can have a discussion here. ... We raised our offer to $1.6T ... it's a good offer but it's one Nancy Pelosi is not interested in"





I wouldn't draw too much of a conclusion from this one. Mnuchin is leading the talks.

