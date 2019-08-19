White house scrambling to prop up economy - eyeing payroll tax cut
Washington Post report on discussions at the White House on a payroll tax cut
- a temporary payroll tax cut
- "as a way to arrest an economic slowdown, three people familiar with the discussions said"
More:
- talks are still in their early stages
- and the officials have not decided whether to formally push Congress to approve the cut
ps. You like my headline?
That should get a few angry responses! LOL
Just today we had a Fed official saying the economy is doing OK
This is not 2008.