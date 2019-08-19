White house scrambling to prop up economy - eyeing payroll tax cut

Washington Post report on discussions at the White House on a payroll tax cut

a temporary payroll tax cut

"as a way to arrest an economic slowdown, three people familiar with the discussions said"

More:

talks are still in their early stages

and the officials have not decided whether to formally push Congress to approve the cut

---

ps. You like my headline?

That should get a few angry responses! LOL

Just today we had a Fed official saying the economy is doing OK

This is not 2008.



