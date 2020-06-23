More on White House trade adviser Navarro announcing the trade deal with China is over

Navarro was very clear in his interview with Fox: "It's over"

Posts are here:





Navarro was clear and explicit:

said Trump has decided to terminate the China trade deal as intelligence officials grow increasingly confident that the coronavirus pandemic originated in a Wuhan laboratory.

"It's over"

"Here's the turning point," he explained. "They came here on January 15th to sign that trade deal, and that was a full two months after they knew the virus was out and about.

"It was a time when they had already sent hundreds of thousands of people to this country to spread that virus, and it was just minutes after wheels up when that plane took off that we began to hear about this pandemic."

added that the November election will likely boil down to three key issues "jobs, China, and law and order," and said that Trump's decision to end his long-touted trade deal proves that he "runs the table on all three of those, especially China."



Risk was sold heavily, currencies, equities.





We still have not heard anything from Trump, But Navarro is either right or very, very wrong indeed. If he is wrong Trump will be furious with the sell off in stocks. Soybean futures getting smashed also …. there goes the base!





You'll recall earlier, a heads up???:















