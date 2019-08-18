White House trade advisor Peter Navarro says there was no yield curve inversion

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Speaking on a TV interview, Navarro said

  • "Technically, we did not have a yield curve inversion" 
  • "An inverted yield curve requires a big spread before short and long"
  •  "All we have had is a flat curve"

Dunno where he was with these comments on the day US equities were getting smashed. 

