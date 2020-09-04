WHO: Not expecting to see widespread coronavirus vaccination until the middle of next year

Says want to see data from all different vaccines to get a clear idea of which are actually offering protection

It will be tough to imagine how this isn't going to be politicised despite the Covax scheme. Plenty of countries have already done private deals with pharmaceutical firms and that is going to be how this all plays out surely.





As for the timeline, that is a hopeful one but I reckon the first signs of an actual breakthrough will surely be enough to give markets a shot in the arm - even if the vaccine isn't exactly going to be made available to all corners of the world.