Wilbur Ross looks to negotiations to ease trade dispute with EU - report

Ross noted in an interview that Trump could "choose some form of negotiation" as a possible path forward in dealing with the matter.





Although, he also noted that Trump has "quite a lot of alternatives" and he does not think that everyone should prejudge what the conclusion will be.





If anything else, the mere option of possible negotiations and a temporary trade standoff beats the implementation of tariffs on any given day. As such, this could lend a bit of a reprieve to European stocks later today.

