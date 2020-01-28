World Health Organization to send international experts to China as soon as possible

World Health Organization on China

The World Health Organization is on the wires saying:
  • WHO has agreed with China that they would send international experts to China as soon as possible to boost understanding and guide global response to the coronavirus outbreak
  • WHO says a better understanding of the transmissibility and severity of the virus is urgently required to guide other countries on appropriate measures
  • It can reconvene its emergency committee on coronavirus on very short notice as needed. Its members are on standby and being informed of developments
What's wrong with the picture if the World Health Organization has to pander to China during a potential buyers outbreak?
