World Health Organization to send international experts to China as soon as possible

World Health Organization on China



The World Health Organization is on the wires saying:

WHO has agreed with China that they would send international experts to China as soon as possible to boost understanding and guide global response to the coronavirus outbreak

WHO says a better understanding of the transmissibility and severity of the virus is urgently required to guide other countries on appropriate measures

It can reconvene its emergency committee on coronavirus on very short notice as needed. Its members are on standby and being informed of developments



What's wrong with the picture if the World Health Organization has to pander to China during a potential buyers outbreak?