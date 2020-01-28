World Health Organization to send international experts to China as soon as possible
World Health Organization on China
The World Health Organization is on the wires saying:
What's wrong with the picture if the World Health Organization has to pander to China during a potential buyers outbreak?
- WHO has agreed with China that they would send international experts to China as soon as possible to boost understanding and guide global response to the coronavirus outbreak
- WHO says a better understanding of the transmissibility and severity of the virus is urgently required to guide other countries on appropriate measures
- It can reconvene its emergency committee on coronavirus on very short notice as needed. Its members are on standby and being informed of developments