Yellen being told to endorse a strong US dollar.
Previous Chair of the Federal Reserve System Janet Yellen is to be incoming President Biden's Treasury Secretary.
Some dudes are lining up already to give her advice.
Larry Summers, who was Treasury secretary under Bill Clinton and national economic adviser under Barack Obama, said:
Hank Paulson, who served as Treasury secretary under George W. Bush, made the same point.
- "It would be unwise to appear actively devaluationist or indifferent to the dollar,"
Via a Bloomberg piece, more here if you are interested.
Janet Yellen does not need advice on how to do her job from these chaps.