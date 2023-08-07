The dollar is steadying itself after the fall last Friday and that comes as equities are also finding a little bit of a breather after a poor run to start August trading so far. Despite yields slumping at the end of last week, stocks could not get off the floor but US futures are pointing to a light bounce today.

The non-farm payrolls didn't really do much to alter the Fed pricing as seen here, but that's essentially it. Traders are not pricing in a September rate hike just yet and the jobs report on Friday matches that sentiment. We'll now have to see what the US CPI report later this week has to offer.

For today, it looks like markets are in a calmer mood and there won't be much on the agenda in Europe to really shake things up.

0545 GMT - Switzerland July unemployment rate

0600 GMT - Germany June industrial production

0600 GMT - UK July Halifax house prices

0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 4 August

0830 GMT - Eurozone August Sentix investor confidence

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.