The market is still looking rather pensive with risk trades a fair bit more sluggish as we continue to digest the Russia-Ukraine situation.

The yen is keeping slightly firmer but all things considered, it's been a milder start to the new week for major currencies. Equities were marked lower yesterday and are still looking more subdued for the moment. S&P 500 futures are down 0.1% while Dow futures are down 0.2% on the day so far.

Elsewhere, gold continues to hold up at fresh eight-month highs while oil is lightly lower after the gains yesterday with Brent near $96 and WTI close to $95.

It's still all about the news and headlines in the next 48 hours so let's see how things go.

0700 GMT - UK January jobless claims change, claimant count rate

0700 GMT - UK December ILO unemployment rate

0700 GMT - UK December average weekly earnings

0800 GMT - Spain January final CPI figures

1000 GMT - Eurozone December trade balance data

1000 GMT - Eurozone Q4 GDP second estimate

1000 GMT - Germany February ZEW survey current conditions

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.