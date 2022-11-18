The major US stock indices are trading higher in early US trading on this Friday, but the indices are off their pre-market futures levels as well.

The early US pre-market levels had the major indices showing:

Fifteen minutes into the open, the major indices are showing:

  • Dow up 144 points or 0.43% at 33688
  • S&P up 22. 50 points or 0.56% at 3969.
  • Nasdaq up 56 points ro 0.52% at 11203

The Russell 2000 is trading up 18.68 points or 1.02% at 1857.81.

For the trading week the major indices are modestly lower:

  • Dow, -0.20%
  • S&P, -0.65%
  • Nasdaq, -1.10%
  • Russell 2000, -1.29%

US yields are modestly higher:

  • 2 year 4.482%, up 2.8 bps
  • 5 year 3.96%, up 3.0 bps
  • 10 year 3.79%, +1.8 bos
  • 30 year 3.89%, unchanged