This, according to the latest survey by the World Economic Forum (WEF) as they set out the backdrop ahead of their annual meeting in Davos. Some 18% of respondents also considered that a recession would be "extremely likely" - more than twice as many as compared to the previous survey conducted in September last year.

Some other findings from the survey:

9/10 respondents expect both weak demand and high borrowing costs to weigh on firms

This should lead to cost-cutting and reduction of operational expenses via layoffs

Supply chain disruptions not expected to cause a significant drag this year

Cost-of-living crisis may be nearing its peak, with 68% of respondents expecting it to become less severe by the end of 2023