Happy Friday.

It's been a dismal week for economic data in the sense that there hasn't been much of it. There is a bit more to chew on next week, including a PCE report that the Fed will be watching very closely. It's a leap year in 2024 for the first time since Feb 2020, when the pandemic was starting to fill front pages.

Monday, February 26

Time Event Consensus Prior - AUCTION: 2-YR TREASURIES $63B - AUCTION: 5-YR TREASURIES $64B 10:00 AM NEW HOME SALES SAAR (Jan) 684K 664K 10:00 AM NEW HOME SALES M/M (Jan) 3.0% 8.0% 7:40 PM Speaker: Jeffrey Schmid (Kansas City)

Tuesday, February 27

Time Event Consensus Prior - AUCTION: 7-YR TREASURIES $42B 8:30 AM DURABLE GOODS ORDERS M/M (Jan P) -4.5% 0.0% 8:30 AM DURABLE GOODS ORDERS EX-TRANS M/M (Jan P) 0.2% 0.5% 9:00 AM HOUSE PRICE INDEX M/M (Dec) 0.3% 9:00 AM S&P CORELOGIC CS Y/Y (Dec) 6.0% 5.4% 10:00 AM RICHMOND FED MANUF. INDEX (Feb) -15 10:00 AM CONF.BOARD CONSUMER CONFIDENCE (Feb) 114.8 114.8 9:05 AM Speaker: Michael S Barr (Governor)

Wednesday, February 28

Time Event Consensus Prior 7:00 AM MBA-APPLICATIONS (Feb 23) -10.6% 8:30 AM GDP (annualized) (4Q S) 3.3% 3.3% 8:30 AM GDP DEFLATOR (annualized) (4Q S) 1.5% 1.5% 8:30 AM ADVANCE GOODS TRADE BALANCE (Jan) -$88.1B -$87.9B 8:30 AM RETAIL INVENTORIES M/M (Jan) 0.8% 8:30 AM WHOLESALE INVENTORIES M/M (Jan P) 0.4% 12:00 PM Speaker: Raphael W. Bostic (Atlanta) 12:15 PM Speaker: Susan M. Collins (Boston) 12:45 PM Speaker: John C. Williams (Vice Chairman, New York)

Thursday, February 29

Time Event Consensus Prior 8:30 AM INITIAL CLAIMS (Feb 24) 210K 201K 8:30 AM CONTINUING CLAIMS (Feb 17) 1862K 8:30 AM PCE DEFLATOR Y/Y (Jan) 2.4% 2.6% 8:30 AM PCE DEFLATOR Y/Y (core) (Jan) 2.8% 2.9% 8:30 AM PERSONAL INCOME M/M (Jan) 0.5% 0.3% 8:30 AM PERSONAL SPENDING M/M (Jan) 0.2% 0.7% 9:45 AM CHICAGO PMI (Feb) 47.9 46.0 10:00 AM PENDING HOME SALES M/M (Jan) 1.0% 8.3% 10:50 AM Speaker: Raphael W. Bostic (Atlanta) (Voter) 11:00 AM Speaker: Austan D. Goolsbee, Chicago (Non-Voter) 1:15 PM Speaker: Loretta Mester (Cleveland) (Voter) 8:10 PM Speaker: John C. Williams (Vice Chairman, New York) (Voter)

Friday, March 1