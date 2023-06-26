In case you missed it, the big news over the weekend was the internal strife that is taking place in Russia. That is arguably a key development working in favour of Ukraine, just weeks after launching their own counter-offensive in the conflict that has stretched for more than a year now.

The thinking here is that whatever happens in Russia, the idea is that the focus will now turn to power consolidation at home rather than continuing to press against Ukraine. That said, surely Putin will not let up as he needs to keep up a strong facade at least.

In markets, we are seeing a slightly calmer mood but nothing too striking. For equities, last week's beatdown is still fresh in the minds of traders and that will continue to be a consideration ahead of month-end/quarter-end.

Looking ahead today, there won't be much in Europe to shake things up so the trading focus will mostly reside on the risk mood once again.

0800 GMT - Germany June Ifo business climate index

0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 23 June

1000 GMT - UK June CBI retailing reported sales

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.