Major currencies are mostly little changed, with the dollar trading more mixed on the day. The only decent mover, and that's also stretching it a bit, is GBP/USD. The pair is up 0.2% to 1.2623 as it looks to come back up to its previous consolidation range. Besides that, the changes on the day leave a lot to be desired.

And that is not helped by a more tentative mood in both the equities and bond markets. 10-year Treasury yields are seeing some pushing and pulling to start this week. That isn't helping to provide much firm direction for traders as we continue to wait on the next big data. Yields are now up slightly to 4.105% but that follows a drop yesterday to around 4.091%.

As for stocks, we're seeing a more tepid mood. European indices are lightly changed to start the session and US futures are flattish at the moment. There's not much on the agenda to shake things up today and later in US trading. As such, we might be caught in this push and pull cycle for another day this week.