That will make for some quieter trading perhaps, with traders and investors easing back into the thick of things after the Easter break. The bond market remains the key spot to watch, as higher yields continue to also dictate the state of play in the FX market.

The yen is the big mover so far on the day with USD/JPY on approach to 128.00 at the moment. That comes despite a light breather in the bond market rout - for now at least.

In the equities space, it was a light back and forth day in Wall Street overnight but closing changes are less than significant. The overall risk mood is holding up a fair bit with S&P 500 futures up 0.4% currently.

Elsewhere, oil is keeping its bounce with Brent back above $113 and WTI crude above $108 for now. Gold is also holding rather resilient, keeping close to $1,980 since last week.

I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.