Ryabkov was speaking with Russia’s Channel One broadcaster, comments reported by Russia’s state news agency TASS:

“We warned the United States that pumping Ukraine with weapons from a number of countries orchestrated by them is not just a dangerous move, but an action that turns the corresponding convoys into legitimate targets”

CNBC has a little more.

A Russian attack such as this would be a significant escalation and would risk a confrontation between Russia and NATO.

