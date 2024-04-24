ServiceNow Inc: Shares down -4.85%

Adj. EPS: $3.41, beating expectations of $3.14

Revenue: $2.60 billion, beating expectations of $2.59 billion

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc: Shares are higher by +3.36%

Adj. EPS: $13.37, beating expectations of $11.68

Revenue: $2.70 billion, beating expectations of $2.67 billion

International Business Machines Corp. Shares of their -6.03%.

Adj. EPS: $1.68, beating expectations of $1.60

Revenue: $14.46 billion, missed expectations of $14.55 billion

Lam Research Corp: Shares are down -0.55%

Adj. EPS: $7.79, beating expectations of $7.30

Revenue: $3.79 billion, beating expectations of $3.72 billion

Meta Platforms Inc. Shares are tumbling -12.09%.

EPS: $4.71, beating expectations of $4.32

Revenue: $36.46 billion, beating expectations of $36.16 billion

Q2 2024 Revenue View: $36.5-39 billion, The midpoint is lower than the markets estimate

FY24 Capex View: $35-40 billion, higher than expectations of $34.73 billion

Ford Motor Co: Shares are up 2.08%