Statements from US President Biden on Iran's brutal and deadly attacks on protestors.

I remain gravely concerned about reports of the intensifying violent crackdown on peaceful protestors in Iran

The United States is making it easier for Iranians to access the internet

This week, the United States will be imposing further costs on perpetrators of violence against peaceful protestors

At the risk of appearing gross, market implications ... Oil traders have been eyeing a potential US / Iran nuclear deal. The prospects of this appear to be receding even further. The expectation was any deal would enable the (eventual) return of further Iranian oil to global markets and hence an easing of supply constraints and hence a negative for the price (all else being equal, which of course it never is).

Oil update: