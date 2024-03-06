ADP employment survey

Prior was +107K (revised to +111K)

Full report

The median change in annual pay:

Job stayers 5.1% versus 5.2% last month

Job changers 7.6% versus 7.2% last month

Strong sectors were construction, trade/transport/utilities, financial services and leisure/hospitality. Weak spots were natural resources and information.

“Job gains remain solid. Pay gains are trending lower but are still above inflation,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. “In short, the labor market is dynamic, but doesn't tip the scales in terms of a Fed rate decision this year.”