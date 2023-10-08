Unsurprisingly global airlines are temporarily halting services into Israel following the horrific weekend attacks by Hamas on civilians.

Markets here in Asia are still barely open. New Zealand is underway and Australia will begin in the hours ahead. Its still pre 5am in Hong Kong and Singapore. Japan is out today for a holiday.

The USD is higher.

Markets will remain on edge as we await further Israeli response. and perhaps a wider response. News is now crossing that there is evidence looking like it confirms Iranian involvement in the planning the attacks by Hamas.

-

Forex rates guide (these are indicative only, be wary of sizing your positions in such a thin and volatile environment):