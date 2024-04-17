The major US stock indices have another down day. The S&P and NASDAQ indices are now down for four consecutive days. A snapshot of the closing levels shows:

Dow Industrial Average down -45.66 points or -0.12% at 37753.32

S&P index down -29.18 points or -0.58% at 5022.22

NASDAQ index down -181.88 points or -1.15% at 15683.37

The small-cap Russell 2000 also fell with a decline of -19.52 or -0.99% at 1947.94.

With the calendar moving through the midpoint of the trading week, the major indices are on pace for another weekly decline. Both the Dow and S&P are working on their third week to the downside. The NASDAQ index is now down for four consecutive weeks. For the current week:

Dow Industrial Average is down -0.61%

S&P index is down -1.97%

NASDAQ index is down -3.04%

The small-cap Russell 2000 is down -2.757% the