Consumer sentiment in Australia dropped a little in the latest weekly survey.

Data a day later than usual due to the Australian holiday on Monday.

Despite getting a day off sentiment dropped to 96.5 from 96.8 ht eweek before

ANZ says:

ending the run of three weekly gains

The dip came despite another decline in inflation expectations

Clueless politicians mouthing off in TV soundbites ahead of the election probably not a positive for confidence either.

