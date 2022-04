Foxconn’s manufacturing operations in Kunshan have been operating under a “closed-loop” system (employees confined to its four local campuses) since a citywide lockdown started in early April.

Foxconn has halted production at two of its factories in the eastern city of Kunshan

suspended since mid last week

all employees confined to dormitories inside campuses after new Covid-19 cases were reported on site

Info via South China Morning Post

Kunshan is close to Shanghai: