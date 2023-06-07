Canada trade balance April 2023
  • Prior was +0.97B (revised to +0.23B)
  • Exports 64.85B vs 63.56B prior
  • Imports 62.91B vs 62.59B prior
  • Exports +2.5%
  • Imports -0.2%
  • Canadian trade surplus with the US $9.5B vs $7.2B prior
  • Full report

This is a solid reading for Canadian trade with exports of metals and minerals leading the way with a 13.6% increase, mostly on gold . Energy also helped as crude prices improved in April. Exports of vehicles rose 7.4% in April as well and were up 16.2% y/y as supply chains improved.