Prior was +0.97B (revised to +0.23B)

Exports 64.85B vs 63.56B prior

Imports 62.91B vs 62.59B prior

Exports +2.5%

Imports -0.2%

Canadian trade surplus with the US $9.5B vs $7.2B prior

This is a solid reading for Canadian trade with exports of metals and minerals leading the way with a 13.6% increase, mostly on gold. Energy also helped as crude prices improved in April. Exports of vehicles rose 7.4% in April as well and were up 16.2% y/y as supply chains improved.