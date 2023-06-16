Prior was 59.2

Current conditions 68.0 vs 65.5 expected (64.9 prior)

Expectations 61.3 vs 56.5 expected (55.4 prior)

1-year inflation 3.3% vs 4.2% prior -- lowest since March 2021

5-10 year inflation 3.0% vs 3.1% prior

This is a four-month high in consumer sentiment but I wouldn't read much into that as it's nothing more than a barometer of the political temperature.The fall in one-year inflation expectations is meaningful though and shows that consumers aren't seeing high inflation embedded in the economy.