Headline report (Reuters citing witnesses information) that armed forces have been deployed at the headquarters of Libya's NOC.

This follows its Chair Sanalla saying "No" to a move from Libya's government to fire him.

Still developing. Awaiting further details

Added - Armed forces now said to be in control of NOC HQ.

Libya is an exporter of oil. Any sign exports will diminish will be supportive of the oil price, at the margin.