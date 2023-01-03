USD/JPY has had big swings during the session here to open the new year.

It popped higher early, to around 131.40:

And then fell back, hard:

Its not far from its lows now circa 129.90.

I haven't said much about CAD and AUD Overall, monetary policy is the largest mover of the currency, including interest rate differentials.Beyond Australia, commodity prices such as those of precious metals and others are also important to the AUD and can cause fluctuations in its value relative to other currencies.Global risk sentiment and confidence are also indicators that are closely tracked given their correlation to the AUD.This is due to the AUD being seen as a commodity currency, and also used as one of the most popular growth and risk proxies in global financial markets.Any positive mood in the global market will likely cause the AUD to climb, while if there is a prevailing pessimism, the AUD will often decline.On a domestic scale, government credit ratings can also impact the AUD. Australia’s credit rating influences the risk profile of its debt.This trend directly influences the cost the government has to pay on the debt it owes. AUD/USD from lows under 0.6775 to highs now circa 0.6818

USD/CAD gained early to just shy of 1.3620 and has since fallen back to circa 1.3356

NZD/USD has folowed a similar pattern to AUD. As has GBP/USD.

The EU vaccine to China news is being viewed positively:

Gold, too, gaining: