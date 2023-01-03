USD/JPY has had big swings during the session here to open the new year.

It popped higher early, to around 131.40:

And then fell back, hard:

Its not far from its lows now circa 129.90.

I haven't said much about CAD and AUD , they've moved in larger than normal Asia time zone ranges:

  • AUD/USD from lows under 0.6775 to highs now circa 0.6818
  • USD/CAD gained early to just shy of 1.3620 and has since fallen back to circa 1.3356

NZD/USD has folowed a similar pattern to AUD. As has GBP/USD.

The EU vaccine to China news is being viewed positively:

-

Gold, too, gaining:

gold 03 January 2023