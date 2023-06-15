The Atlanta Fed GDP tracker for Q2 was lowered by 0.4 percentage points.

After recent releases from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the US Census Bureau, the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, and the US Department of the Treasury's Bureau of the Fiscal Service, the nowcasts of second-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth and second-quarter real government spending growth decreased from 1.4 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively, to 0.9 percent and 2.3 percent.

It's going to be rough second half if the Fed's forecast for 1.0% GDP growth this year pans out.