Atlanta Fed GDPNow fall sharply ahead of GDP tomorrow

The Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate for 1Q GDP growth fell to 1.1% from their last estimate of 2.5% released on April 18:

In their own words:

The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the first quarter of 2023 is 1.1 percent on April 26, down from 2.5 percent on April 18. After recent releases the US Census Bureau and the US National Association of Realtors, the nowcasts of first-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth and first-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth decreased from 4.2 percent and -5.8 percent, respectively, to 2.7 percent and -8.0 percent, while the nowcast of the contribution of the change in real net exports to first-quarter real GDP growth increased from 0.26 percentage points to 0.30 percentage points.

That is quite a move to the downside ahead of the release Advanced GDP report on Thursday (tomorrow) at 8:30 AM ET. The expectations from economist are for 2.0% growth (versus 2.6% in 4Q), with the price index at 3.7% down from 3.9% in the 4th quarter.

The first estimate for the Q2 will be on Friday.