The flash Q1 US GDP estimates is due on Thursday so we're down to the final readings from the Atlanta Fed, which has a good recent track record.

Their latest estimate is 2.7% compared to 2.9% previously.

After recent releases from the US Census Bureau and the National Association of Realtors, the nowcasts of first-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth and first-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth decreased from 3.5 percent and 3.7 percent, respectively, to 3.3 percent and 3.5 percent.

The consensus for Thursday's report is 2.5%, down from 3.4% in Q4.