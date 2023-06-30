It's been a great week for US GDP. Q1 was revised far higher in a surprise move and now Q2 indications are looking stronger.

The Atlanta Fed has upped its Q2 tracker to 2.2% from 1.8%:

"After recent releases from the US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, the nowcast of second-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth and second-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth increased from 0.9 percent and 8.6 percent, respectively, to 1.1 percent and 10.4 percent, while the nowcast of the contribution of the change in real net exports to second-quarter real GDP growth decreased from -0.71 percentage points to -0.75 percentage points."