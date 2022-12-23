Some good economic data points today drove a jump in the Atlanta Fed GDPNow tracker for Q4 to +3.7% from +2.7%.

"After recent releases from the US Census Bureau, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, and the National Association of Realtors, the nowcasts of fourth-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth and fourth-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth increased from 3.4 percent and -0.2 percent, respectively, to 3.6 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively," the release said.

Next week's data calendar is quiet but in early January we'll start to get a better picture of how Q4 shook out.