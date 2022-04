AUD/USD has had a sharpish fall in past minutes while NZD/USD has been on a slow burn lower from most of the session.

The USD is adding points across the majors board (same old story, rising yields, a hawkish FOMC, risk aversion) - yen, AUD and NZD all notable losers. But CAD and GBP are succumbing also.

EUR/USD has been relatively stable.

Apart from what has already been posted there is no fresh news.