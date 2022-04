The Nasdaq is now only a hiccup away from the March lows and it all hangs on Google and Microsoft earnings after the bell.

AUD/USD is under some fresh selling pressure and it could accelerate in the next leg if it breaks yesterday's low of 0.7135, which is only a pip away.

If that breaks, it will take us back to the lowest since Feb 24. There isn't much support until the January low, which is just below 0.7000.