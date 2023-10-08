Japan's Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura met in Melbourne with his Australian counterpart Don Farrell for the fifth Japan-Australia Ministerial Economic Dialogue. They were joined by Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen and Resources Minister Madeleine King.

Nishimura told reporters after the meeting that they "agreed to ensure a stable supply of resources such as LNG and a reliable investment environment" in Australia's resources and energy sector, and further expand the cooperation in the sector to cover such resources as hydrogen and ammonia.

Info via Mainichi