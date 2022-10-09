Prior was 53.3

The input prices index increased from August, but growth in selling prices and average wages indexes moderated from August - all remain elevated

There are reports of burnout among current staff. Increased uncertainty around future demand, particularly related to the effect of higher interest rates, was a key concern for respondents. Some reported a slowdown in enquiries customers particularly from the construction sector. Australian PSI® key numbers (seasonally adjusted) Index this month Change from last month Historical average Australian

This is the lowest since October 2021 and indicates that rate hikes are beginning to bite.