Trade balance from Australia for June 2022

Surplus of AUD 17,670mn

expected 14,000mn, prior 15,965mn

Exports +5% m/m

expected 0%, prior 9%

Imports +1% m/m

expected 3.2%, prior 6%

---

Highest ever trade surplus in a month. Exports way above median central estimate. If there is something to whine about in the figures it'll be the miss on imprts. But wow on exports.