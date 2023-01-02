We had the flash reading for this back in mid-December:

Its come in at 50.2 in the 'final' reading.

The commentary/analysis in the report, hitting pertinent themses on supply chian pressure, labour supply pressure, and resultant inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Read this Term price pressure:

Australia’s manufacturing sector is slowing down in line with the global trend for weaker manufacturing activity over the second half of 2022, although Australia is holding up better than the US, Europe and Japan.

output index fell into contraction, at 49.2,

new orders fell to 49.7

A further slowdown in global and local economic activity is likely to be a headwind for the manufacturing sector in early 2023.

The domestic supply chain is getting back to normal over the second half of 2022 following almost two years of stresses and strains. Supplier delivery times have shortened since the middle of the year, while the backlog of work has fallen sharply over the past six months and is now below the 50 level for the first time in over two years.

Supply chain price pressures have also eased considerably with further improvement in December. Input prices are growing at the slowest pace since December 2020 and are now back to pre-COVID levels. Output prices have also moderated, but to a lesser extent, suggesting some margin rebuild is holding up the pass through of softer input costs to final prices.

Labour demand remains robust and continues to expand despite the overall weaker trend in activity for manufacturing. The employment index at 51.6 is the lowest in more than two years, and has gradually declined from the high point of 55.8 in early 2021.

-

Earlier we had the other manufacturing PMI from Australia: