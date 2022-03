Australian data ... pardon the delay, I did a double take ... then another ....

Building Permits +43.5% m/m

expected 10.0%, prior -27.9%

Building Permits % y/y

prior -24.1%

The m/m data for building permits can be very 'lumpy', like today. January saw a big COVID-19 related drop and a bunhc of multi-unit approvals in February has given that month a big jump.

Also out are job vacancies, up 6.9% q/q (prior +18.5%)