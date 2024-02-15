Labour market report from Australia for January 2024

Check out that revision to the full time jobs number from last month. It was reported for December at +57K, and now revised to -109.4K. UGLY.

This jobs report means the Reserve Bank of Australia rate hike cycle is definitely over. Rates won't be coming down any time soon, but further hikes - forget about it.

Note that the participation rate dribbled lower. If it had stayed where it was in the previous report the unemployment rate would have been higher.

---

Background to this: