Preliminary S&P Global / Judo Bank flash PMIs from Australia for January 2024.
Manufacturing 50.3, an 11-month high
- prior was 47.8 in December
Services 47.9, a 3-month high
- prior 47.1
Composite 48.1, a 4-month high
- prior 46.9
Not moving AUD/USD.
Preliminary S&P Global / Judo Bank flash PMIs from Australia for January 2024.
Manufacturing 50.3, an 11-month high
Services 47.9, a 3-month high
Composite 48.1, a 4-month high
Not moving AUD/USD.
Tags
Most Popular
Stock Daily Updates
Top Forex Brokers