Preliminary S&P Global / Judo Bank flash PMIs from Australia for January 2024.

Manufacturing 50.3, an 11-month high

  • prior was 47.8 in December

Services 47.9, a 3-month high

  • prior 47.1

Composite 48.1, a 4-month high

  • prior 46.9
Australia January 2024 pmi

Not moving AUD/USD.