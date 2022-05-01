Manufacturing

  • the preliminary for this was 57.9
  • the prior, i.e. for March, was 57.7

Commentary from the report:

The remark on constraints is not new, but the impacts do seem to be deepening given the " record rise in backlogged work". Until constraints ease this is a source of further inflation, at the margin.

Further from the report, this on inflation pressure:

  • On prices, both input costs and output charges continued to climb in April with the rate of output price inflation accelerating to a fresh record. Australian manufacturers reported facing higher input costs on the back of both the Ukraine war and China lockdowns, thereby sharing these cost burdens with their clients.

There is nothing at all the Reserve Bank of Australia can do about rising costs from the Ukraine war and China lockdowns. This will not stop them from hiking the cash rate, likely tomorrow.

