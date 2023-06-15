Australian labour market report for May 2023 - huge beats will ignite speculation the Reserve Bank of Australia have more rate hikes still ahead.

Employment Change: +75.9K

expected +15K, prior -4.3K

Unemployment Rate: 3.6%

expected 3.7%, prior 3.7%

Full-Time Employment Change: +61.7K

prior was -27.1K

Part-Time Employment Change: +14.2K

prior was +22.8K

Participation Rate: 66.9% (at a record high)

expected 66.7%, prior was 66.7%

Via the Australian Bureau of Statistics, first the 'trend' numbers. These vary a little from the seasonally adjusted numbers reported above

In trend terms, in May 2023:

unemployment rate remained at 3.5%.

participation rate remained at 66.8%.

employment increased to 14,003,400.

employment to population ratio remained at 64.4%

underemployment rate increased to 6.3%.

monthly hours worked increased to 1,944 million.

Adding in more for the seasonally adjusted terms, in May 2023:

employment increased to 14,011,800.

employment to population ratio increased to 64.5% (at a record high)

underemployment rate increased to 6.4%.

monthly hours worked decreased to 1,944 million.

So, Australia has hot inflation and a hot labour market. RBA sweating on this. Rate hike incoming at the July meeting, on the 4th.