Preliminary PMI from Australia for April, Judo Bank / S&P Global.

Manufacturing 48.1

  • prior 49.1

Services 52.6

  • prior 48.6

Composite 52.2, highest since June of last year

  • prior 48.5

Commentary from the report, in (very) brief::

  • Manufacturing activity remains soft, a reflection of weaker demand for goods and a gradual slowdown in construction activity in Australia.
  • services sector ... bounced strongly, bringing into question the broader economic slowdown.
  • All the key activity indicators are up in the month.
judo sp global Australia pmi 21 April 2023